Lumiq raises $2 million in a seed round led by Info Edge Ventures

Data and analytics firm Lumiq on August 24 announced that it raised $2 million in a seed round funding led by Info Edge Ventures. Lumiq is planning to use it in its sales growth, enhancing product offerings as well as expanding their global footprint.

"According to Gartner’s Top 10 Data and Analytics Technology Trends for 2021, data and analytics is shifting to a core business function instead of being a secondary activity. Modern data stacks have become mainstream enabling API-based connectivity with multitude of collaborative tools and business intelligence tools,” Lumiq CEO and Founder Shoaib Mohammad said.

He further added, “Lumiq’s emPower platform provides Cloud-native, AI solutions, and accelerators for the financial service providers that boost customer experience and enhance business productivity. This is enabling enterprises to accelerate and power customer outcomes to deliver digital efficiencies faster with visible difference in less than 100 days of implementation. We are really excited to partner with Info Edge Ventures as this association will help us expand our product portfolio as well as take our sales and operations to the global market.”

Lumiq’s emPower data platform with its inbuilt data models enables financial enterprises in the banking and insurance sectors to activate and monetise their data. The company has so far analysed over 1 billion customer interactions and influenced more than 100 million customer journeys.

The firm claims it has partnerships with more than 30 customers with an impeccable track record of zero churn. Over the last six months, their emPower platform has also received great adoption in overseas markets like the US, and South-East Asia, it said.

"With the pace of digital transformation accelerating faster than ever before, managing data effectively is now one the biggest challenges for enterprises. Lumiq closely works with some of the most reputed financial institutions in India and overseas helping them implement modern DataOps techniques," Info Edge Ventures' partner Kitty Agarwal said.

"Many of these enterprises further connect with Lumiq’s plug and play suite of SaaS products to bring in further efficiencies in their data. With the team’s expertise around data science and data engineering, they have been able to achieve over 100% YoY growth consistently while remaining in bootstrapped and we hope this round of funding helps them accelerate their plans," Agarwal added.