Lukewarm response to Bengaluru auto drivers' strike; police detain protestors

Moneycontrol News
Mar 20, 2023 / 04:11 PM IST

Despite the strike announcement, auto-rickshaws were seen operating as usual in many areas.

Scores of drivers gathered at the city railway station for the march but police detained them and took them to the City Armed Reserve headquarters ground on Mysuru Road.

The one-day strike called by Bengaluru's auto unions on March 20, was met with a lukewarm response. Twenty-one auto unions came together in protest, demanding a ban on bike taxis in the city.

The plan was to stage a march from KSR Bengaluru City railway station at 11 am to the chief minister's office-residence, Krishna, on Kumarakrupa Road. Scores of drivers gathered at the city railway station for the march but police detained them and took them to the City Armed Reserve headquarters ground on Mysuru Road. Sporting black flags, they shouted slogans against the state government for allowing bike taxis in the city.

At present, Rapido and Uber are running bike taxis in the city. Manjunath S, an auto driver, who came for the protest, said: “College students are also running bike taxis as a part-time job but this is our livelihood. White-board two-wheelers are meant only for private usage not for commercial purposes like bike taxis. There is also no safety of passengers since they can’t even claim insurance in case of an accident”.
Despite the strike announcement, auto-rickshaws were seen operating as usual in many areas. C Sampath, President of Adarsha Auto Union, admitted that many autos continued to run in the city despite the strike call. "The strike was called at short notice so many drivers were not aware of it. Around 300 drivers were detained by the police. But we submitted our petition to the CM's office and the transport minister also assured us that a decision will be taken in three days".

Transport commissioner SN Siddaramappa told Moneycontrol: "A petition filed by Rapido is pending in the High Court and the next hearing is on March 29. We are not in a position to take any action until the stay is vacated."