Lukewarm response to Bengaluru auto drivers' strike; police detain protestors

The one-day strike called by Bengaluru's auto unions on March 20, was met with a lukewarm response. Twenty-one auto unions came together in protest, demanding a ban on bike taxis in the city.

The plan was to stage a march from KSR Bengaluru City railway station at 11 am to the chief minister's office-residence, Krishna, on Kumarakrupa Road. Scores of drivers gathered at the city railway station for the march but police detained them and took them to the City Armed Reserve headquarters ground on Mysuru Road. Sporting black flags, they shouted slogans against the state government for allowing bike taxis in the city.

At present, Rapido and Uber are running bike taxis in the city. Manjunath S, an auto driver, who came for the protest, said: “College students are also running bike taxis as a part-time job but this is our livelihood. White-board two-wheelers are meant only for private usage not for commercial purposes like bike taxis. There is also no safety of passengers since they can’t even claim insurance in case of an accident”.

Despite the strike announcement, auto-rickshaws were seen operating as usual in many areas. C Sampath, President of Adarsha Auto Union, admitted that many autos continued to run in the city despite the strike call. "The strike was called at short notice so many drivers were not aware of it. Around 300 drivers were detained by the police. But we submitted our petition to the CM's office and the transport minister also assured us that a decision will be taken in three days".

Transport commissioner SN Siddaramappa told Moneycontrol: "A petition filed by Rapido is pending in the High Court and the next hearing is on March 29. We are not in a position to take any action until the stay is vacated."

Some drivers said they cannot afford to participate in the strike. “Post Covid-19, earnings have come down drastically but Auto LPG prices are rising. Bike taxis are one of the reasons for the reduction in earnings but I cannot afford to strike even for a day. I'm already struggling to make ends meet,” said an auto driver at Indira Nagar who didn’t want to be named.

In some places, such as KR Circle and Majestic Metro station, union leaders tried to prevent auto drivers from conducting their regular business.

Meanwhile, Bike Taxi Rider’s Association of Karnataka held a protest at Freedom Park on March 19 seeking immediate assistance for the safety of the riders. "Around 4 lakh bike riders currently earn their livelihood by providing quick and economical conveyance to the residents of Karnataka through various aggregator platforms like Rapido and Uber," the association said in a statement.

"Unfortunately, due to lack of appropriate policy framework for regulating and operating bike taxis Karnataka has led to several challenges for bike taxi riders and passengers, including regular physical abuse and heckling by members of the Auto Union and regular challans of bike taxi riders and enforcement by the transport department," it said.

Auto taxi drivers have been at loggerheads with bike taxis, claiming that the latter has been eating into their earnings. Bengaluru has around 2 lakh auto-rickshaws and commuters still struggle to find autos during peak hours both through apps or offline. Even if they find one, drivers often refuse the ride or quote inflated fares. On the other hand, bike taxis are faster, cheaper and readily available, forcing many to rely on them for short-distance trips.

In 2021, Karnataka Electric Bike Taxi Scheme was unveiled by the government to provide first and last-mile connectivity from Metro, bus and railway stations. In December 2022, the transport department issued a bike-taxi permit to Wicked Ride Adventure Services Pvt Ltd, which runs Bounce. However, Bounce is yet to commence bike taxi operations. Separately, Bengaluru-based startup Metroride applied for a bike-taxi permit at Jayanagar RTO but it's yet to be granted.