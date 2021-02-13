Lufthansa's Indian cabin crew moves tribunal after termination of services: Report

Source: Reuters

German airline Lufthansa's cabin crew in India has moved the Central Government Industrial Tribunal after their services were terminated.

The petition has been filed under Sections 2-A, 9 (A), 10 (1) and 33 of the Industrial Disputes Act, and the staff has approached the union labour ministry, BusinessLine reported.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the story.

Lufthansa, on February 12, terminated services of 103 cabin crew in India who were on fixed-term contracts, after facing the harsh impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Senior Advocate Mohan Bir Singh, who filed the petition, told BusinessLine Lufthansa had not given prior notice before sacking the cabin crew.

"The employees were made to work with salary cuts for the past several months. When requested for a guarantee of the job post the two years, their jobs were terminated. They had no option but to withdraw their consent," Singh told the paper.

Lufthansa told the publication it "regrets to confirm that it will not be extending the fixed-term employment contracts of its Delhi-based flight attendants."

"Unfortunately, consent to the agreement was revoked by the union on December 31. Indian cabin crew with unlimited contracts are not affected as Lufthansa was able to reach individual agreements with these flight attendants," Lufthansa told BusinessLine.