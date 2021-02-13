MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Lufthansa's Indian cabin crew moves tribunal after termination of services: Report

Lufthansa, on February 12, terminated services of 103 cabin crew in India who were on fixed-term contracts, after facing the harsh impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Moneycontrol News
February 13, 2021 / 10:01 AM IST
Source: Reuters

Source: Reuters


German airline Lufthansa's cabin crew in India has moved the Central Government Industrial Tribunal after their services were terminated.

The petition has been filed under Sections 2-A, 9 (A), 10 (1) and 33 of the Industrial Disputes Act, and the staff has approached the union labour ministry, BusinessLine reported.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the story.

Lufthansa, on February 12, terminated services of 103 cabin crew in India who were on fixed-term contracts, after facing the harsh impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Senior Advocate Mohan Bir Singh, who filed the petition, told BusinessLine Lufthansa had not given prior notice before sacking the cabin crew.

Close

Related stories

"The employees were made to work with salary cuts for the past several months. When requested for a guarantee of the job post the two years, their jobs were terminated. They had no option but to withdraw their consent," Singh told the paper.

Lufthansa told the publication it "regrets to confirm that it will not be extending the fixed-term employment contracts of its Delhi-based flight attendants."

"Unfortunately, consent to the agreement was revoked by the union on December 31. Indian cabin crew with unlimited contracts are not affected as Lufthansa was able to reach individual agreements with these flight attendants," Lufthansa told BusinessLine.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Lufthansa
first published: Feb 13, 2021 10:01 am

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | India's active COVID cases tally falls to 1.36 lakh; vaccines worth Rs 338 crore exported so far, says Piyush Goyal

Coronavirus Essential | India's active COVID cases tally falls to 1.36 lakh; vaccines worth Rs 338 crore exported so far, says Piyush Goyal

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.