you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Apr 30, 2020 04:40 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Lufthansa, unions: We want to keep as many jobs as possible

In a joint letter to Economy Minister Peter Altmaier and Finance Minister Olaf Scholz, Lufthansa and the unions Cockpit and Ver.di thanked the government for their efforts to support the airline, which is hoping for state aid to help it survive following a near-total collapse in demand for travel.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

Lufthansa and unions representing much of its staff told the German government that their joint top priorities were to maintain the airline's competitiveness after the coronavirus crisis and preserve as many jobs as possible.

"Beyond the urgent need to keep Lufthansa and its subsidiaries solvent, the future sustainability of Lufthansa Group after the crisis is our highest priority," they wrote, adding that their common goal was "sustainably preserving as many jobs as possible in the Group's companies."

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.

First Published on Apr 30, 2020 04:34 pm

