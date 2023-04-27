 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Lufthansa to expand operations in India, announces Munich-Bangalore and Frankfurt-Hyderabad flights

Moneycontrol News
Apr 27, 2023 / 05:10 PM IST

The German carrier will look to increase the frequency of flights on the Bengaluru - Munich route to five times a week if they see strong demand

German carrier Deutsche Lufthansa AG  on April 27 announced the
introduction of two new routes – Munich to Bangalore and Frankfurt to
Hyderabad.

The new flights on the Munich-Bangalore route will be operational three times a week, with the first flight on November 3, 2023.

The flights from Frankfurt-Hyderabad will commence operations in the winter and combined these flights represent the first new routes in Asia Pacific for the Group, the company said in a statement.

According to the statement, with more than 50 weekly services to India, these new routes will strength its position as the leading European airline group on the subcontinent.