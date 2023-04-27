Lufthansa to expand operations in India, announces Munich-Bangalore and Frankfurt-Hyderabad flights

The German carrier will look to increase the frequency of flights on the Bengaluru - Munich route to five times a week if they see strong demand

German carrier Deutsche Lufthansa AG on April 27 announced the

introduction of two new routes – Munich to Bangalore and Frankfurt to

Hyderabad.

The new flights on the Munich-Bangalore route will be operational three times a week, with the first flight on November 3, 2023.

The flights from Frankfurt-Hyderabad will commence operations in the winter and combined these flights represent the first new routes in Asia Pacific for the Group, the company said in a statement.

According to the statement, with more than 50 weekly services to India, these new routes will strength its position as the leading European airline group on the subcontinent.

Lufthansa will use its Airbus A 350 on the Bengaluru - Munich route.

The airline had planned to start the service in 2020 before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic hit the world.

The German carrier will also look to increase frequency of flights on the Bengaluru - Munich route to five times a week if they see strong demand, he further added.

