Last Updated : Mar 04, 2020 08:54 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Lufthansa to ground 150 aircraft due to coronavirus

"We are dynamically adjusting our plans to reflect extraordinary circumstances," a Lufthansa spokesman said.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

Lufthansa will ground 150 aircraft due to the coronavirus, the German airline said on March 4, confirming what company sources had told news agency Reuters earlier.

"We are dynamically adjusting our plans to reflect extraordinary circumstances," a Lufthansa spokesman said.

European airline bosses warned on March 3 that the worst is still to come for the airline industry in terms of economic damage from the coronavirus outbreak, but they predicted that travel demand could stabilise in the coming weeks.

First Published on Mar 4, 2020 08:43 pm

tags #Business #Current Affairs #world

