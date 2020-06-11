Lufthansa to cut 22,000 jobs: Report

Hurt by the COVID-19 outbreak, German carrier Lufthansa will cut 22,000 jobs.
Hurt by the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19 outbreak, German carrier Lufthansa will cut 22,000 jobs, news agency AFP reported.
Lufthansa last week pledged a wide-ranging restructuring, from thousands of job cuts to asset sales, as it seeks to repay a 9 billion euro ($10.26 billion) state bailout and navigate deepening losses in the face of the coronavirus pandemic.(With inputs from Reuters)
(This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.)
First Published on Jun 11, 2020 02:36 pm