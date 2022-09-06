English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Lufthansa, pilots reach wage deal, strike called off

    The agreement comes after a strike at Lufthansa last week forced the cancellation of hundreds of flights, further plaguing a summer of travel chaos.

    Reuters
    September 06, 2022 / 08:05 PM IST
    Lufthansa fleet (Image: Reuters)

    Lufthansa fleet (Image: Reuters)

    German airline Lufthansa and pilots' union VC said on Tuesday they had reached a deal in a wage dispute, averting a second strike that had been planned for later this week.

    The agreement comes after a strike at Lufthansa last week forced the cancellation of hundreds of flights, further plaguing a summer of travel chaos.

    The Vereinigung Cockpit (VC) pilots' union said it had agreed the basis of a comprehensive package of monetary and structural issues which would be fleshed out in the next few days.

    It gave no further details but said it was sufficient for a strike due to begin on Wednesday to be called off.

    "We are pleased that a result was reached at the negotiating table and that further disruption for customers, employees and companies could be avoided," said Marcel Groels, responsible for the union's collective bargaining policy.

    Close

    Related stories

    "Today important first steps have been taken towards a long-term cooperation," he said.

    Passenger plane pilots had been due to strike on Wednesday and Thursday, and cargo pilots from Wednesday through Friday, according to the union, which groups more than 5,000 pilots.

    Lufthansa, which had earlier said it would make an improved offer on Tuesday, said the agreement meant flights could take place as planned in the next few days.

    "We are pleased we were able to reach a solution in constructive talks with the Vereinigung Cockpit pilots' union," the national carrier said in a statement, giving no details of the deal.

    VC had demanded a retroactive pay rise of 5.5% from July 1 as well as a pay increase of 8.2% in 2023 in response to inflation.
    Reuters
    Tags: #flights #labour #Lufthansa #Protest #ticket #Travel
    first published: Sep 6, 2022 08:05 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.