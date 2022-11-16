Lufthansa Cargo resumes freighter services from Hyderabad International Airport

Lufthansa Cargo has recently resumed its scheduled freighter services from Hyderabad International Airport.

Lufthansa Cargo resumed freighter operations after more than a year and will be operating Boeing 777 freighter aircraft connecting Frankfurt-Mumbai-Hyderabad-Frankfurt, a release from GMR Hyderabad International Airport said on Wednesday.

The Lufthansa freighter service resumption would boost cargo connections and benefit the pharmaceutical companies in Hyderabad reaching out to the growing markets in Europe and United States, it said.

In the pre-COVID times, Lufthansa Cargo's annual export load was approximately 6,500 metric tonnes and 1,500 metric tonne of imports during financial year 2019-20. This freighter service will once again provide seamless international connectivity and reinforce strong trade links with Europe and the United States, it said.

In addition to Lufthansa Cargo, SpiceXpress, the cargo wing of SpiceJet, has also recently started its freighter service from Hyderabad to Hanoi (Vietnam).

GMR Hyderabad International Airport Limited CEO Pradeep Panicker said, "The resumption of Lufthansa freighter services from Hyderabad Airport is bound to boost cargo services enabling better connectivity and flexibility linking the markets in the United States and Europe." "We are also happy that SpiceXpress has started operating in Hanoi. With normalcy returning post-Covid, we are in the process to add new cargo routes globally and hope to see many other freighter services shortly," the CEO said as quoted by the release.

GMR Hyderabad Airport Cargo serves multiple multinational companies across pharma, perishable, engineering, automobile, aerospace and leather industries, the release added.

PTI

