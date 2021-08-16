MARKET NEWS

Lufthansa airlines stop overflying Afghanistan

Flights operated by the group's airlines, which include Austrian Airlines, Brussels Airlines, Eurowings and Swiss, will suffer delays including up to an hour for those bound for India, the group said in a statement.

August 16, 2021 / 03:19 PM IST
Lufthansa group said Monday its airlines have suspended overflying Afghanistan, and that it was in talks with the German government on how it could contribute to evacuation efforts of civilians from Kabul.

Flights operated by the group's airlines, which include Austrian Airlines, Brussels Airlines, Eurowings and Swiss, will suffer delays including up to an hour for those bound for India, the group said in a statement.
