Lucknow Metro, BSNL ink pact to facilitate customer services

Lucknow Metro Rail Corporation (LMRC) and BSNL have signed an MoU for extending benefits in customer services.

Through this agreement, BSNL will avail the smart card services of LMRC for collection of post-paid bills and sale of pre-paid products like recharge vouchers and electronic top-up at LMRC station counters.

"This is a big step towards facilitation of customer services where the GoSmart card of LMRC shall be used for payment of BSNL post-paid mobile bills along with the purchase of pre-paid products at the Ticket Office Machine (TOM) counters at all Metro stations," LMRC MD Kumar Keshav said.

BSNL Principal General Manager Satish Kumar said the MoU intends to create a cooperation between the two PSUs to offer each other's existing as well as future services.

The MoU was signed yesterday.

For the purpose of sale of prepaid products, LMRC station counters or points of sale will be considered to be operationally at par with BSNL's own Customer Service Centres.