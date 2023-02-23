 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Lucid sees disappointing 2023 EV production as orders drop amid weakening demand

Feb 23, 2023 / 05:09 PM IST

The Newark, California-based company, which was already battling supply chain and logistics issues and struggling to deliver cars, was hit by aggressive price cuts sparked by Tesla Inc that lured consumers away from its luxury cars amid rising interest rates and soaring inflation.

Representative image (Image source: Lucid Motors)

Lucid Group Inc on Wednesday forecast 2023 production well short of analysts’ expectations and reported a major drop in orders during the fourth quarter amid weakening demand, sending the electric carmaker’s shares down 11% after hours.

”There’s a lot more competition than a year ago … a lot more EVs becoming available at lower price points than the Lucid Air vehicle,” said Garrett Nelson, an analyst at CFRA Research. ”There’s probably a lot of frustration from customers having to wait for so long to get the vehicles they ordered.”

Lucid said it expects to produce 10,000 to 14,000 luxury electric vehicles this year. Analysts on average expected the company to make 21,815 cars, according to Visible Alpha.