Lucas-TVS declares non-working days for employees

Auto component manufacturer Lucas-TVS, part of the diversified conglomerate TVS Group on August 16 declared non-working days for its employees owing to overall industry slowdown.

According to the notification posted by the company's office here, Lucas TVS had already announced non-working days last month. "As the lull in the industry is continuing, a situation has come to reduce the number of working days", the notification shared with the employees aid.

Following the development, the company said it has declared non-working days for August 16 and 17, 2019 to its employees. Noting that the company was monitoring the slowdown in the industry, the notification said employees would be informed in detail if market condition improves.

"A decision will be taken on how to offset the job losses on the non-working days. Employees are requested to extend their cooperation", it said. Meanwhile, Sundaram-Clayton Ltd, a leading supplier of aluminium die-cast products on August 16 in a statement said it has declared August 16-17 as non-working days for its factory at Padi in Tamil Nadu. "This is due to business slowdown across sectors", it said.

In a significant development, a section of employees resorted to protest at the assembly unit of Hinduja Group flagship company Ashok Leyland at Ennore in Chennai. The employees had resorted to the stir seeking an increase in their bonus, Union sources said.