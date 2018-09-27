App
Last Updated : Sep 27, 2018 12:43 PM IST | Source: PTI

L&T's power business bags orders worth Rs 1,400 crore

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Infrastructure major Larsen and Toubro (L&T) Thursday said its power business has bagged orders worth Rs 1,400 crore in the domestic market.

The two orders are for setting up flue gas desulphurisation (FGD) systems from NTPC at its Vindhyachal super thermal power plant in Madhya Pradesh and Darlipali super thermal power project in Odisha.

"Installation of FGD systems in existing and upcoming thermal power plants has been made mandatory by Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC)," it said.

L&T is a multinational company engaged in technology, engineering, construction, manufacturing and financial services with over $18 billion in revenue. It operates in over 30 countries worldwide.
First Published on Sep 27, 2018 12:40 pm

