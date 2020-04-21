App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Apr 21, 2020 01:28 PM IST | Source: PTI

L&T's construction arm wins 'significant' contracts for its various businesses

Though the company did not mention exact value of the contract a 'significant' contract as per its specification ranges between Rs 1,000 to Rs 2,500 crore.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Engineering and construction giant Larsen & Toubro on Tuesday said its construction arm has won 'significant' contracts for its various businesses.

Though the company did not mention the exact value of the contract a 'significant' contract as per its specification ranges between Rs 1,000 to Rs 2,500 crore.

"The construction arm of L&T has secured orders from prestigious clients for its varied businesses. Metallurgy and Material Handling Business... has secured an order from BHEL to manufacture and supply of heavy material handling equipment with high-end automation for its (5X800 MW) Thermal Power Plant at Yadadri, Telangana," the company said in a statement.

Close

Another EPC (engineering, procurement and construction) order has been bagged from Birla Copper, a unit of Hindalco Ltd, to revamp its Copper Smelter complex at Dahej, Gujarat, L&T said adding the scope of work includes re-engineering, refurbishment of operating plant facilities.

related news

The company said the business has also secured an order to supply high-end manufactured equipment.

It said its Smart World & Communication Business has bagged yet another smart city project for design, supply, installation, testing and commissioning with five year comprehensive operation and maintenance of an Integrated Command and Control Centre in Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh.

The scope of work involves deployment of an integrated command and control centre, intelligent traffic management system, city surveillance, city Wi-Fi, technology enabled solid waste management, citizen portal and e-office applications, it added.

L&T GeoStructure business has secured an order from the State Project Management Unit, West Bengal, for flood protection works and embankment strengthening of Damodar river in Purba Bardhhaman and Hooghly districts, using sheet piles and Bullah piles, the company said.

Larsen & Toubro is an Indian multinational engaged in technology, engineering, construction, manufacturing and financial services with over USD 21 billion in revenue. It operates in over 30 countries.

Also read: Rupee opens lower at 76.74 per dollar

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Apr 21, 2020 01:25 pm

tags #Business #India #Larsen & Toubro

most popular

Plunging crude offers India chance to top up its strategic oil reserves in underground caverns

Plunging crude offers India chance to top up its strategic oil reserves in underground caverns

How to navigate your finances during emergencies

How to navigate your finances during emergencies

Fitch Solution cuts India's FY21 GDP growth forecast to 1.8%

Fitch Solution cuts India's FY21 GDP growth forecast to 1.8%

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.