Last Updated : Apr 22, 2020 12:39 PM IST | Source: PTI

L&T's construction arm wins 'significant' contracts for Buildings & Factories Business

"The Buildings & Factories Business of L&T Construction has secured orders from prestigious clients in India. The business has won an order to design and construct an integrated resort complex project at Goa," the company said in a statement.

PTI
 
 
Engineering and construction giant Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on Wednesday said its construction arm has won 'significant' contracts for its Buildings & Factories Business. Though the company did not specify the value of the contracts, a significant contract as per its specification ranges between Rs 1,000 crore to Rs 2,500 crore.

"The Buildings & Factories Business of L&T Construction has secured orders from prestigious clients in India. The business has won an order to design and construct an integrated resort complex project at Goa," the company said in a statement.

The business has also secured an order to construct a Technology Park in Trivandrum over a total built up area of 2.3 million square feet.

Larsen & Toubro is an Indian multinational engaged in technology, engineering, construction, manufacturing and financial services with over USD 21 billion in revenue. It operates in over 30 countries.

First Published on Apr 22, 2020 12:35 pm

tags #Business #Companies #Larsen & Toubro

