L&T's construction arm bags order for a cricket stadium in Varanasi

The buildings and factories business arm of Larsen & Toubro (L&T) construction has secured an order from the Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association to construct a cricket Stadium in Varanasi on a Design & Build Turnkey basis, the conglomerate announced on August 14.

According to the release, the seating capacity of the stadium will be for 30,000 spectators and as a part of the contract, the business will also build various key facets of the stadium such as the main ground as per International Cricket council standards, display score board, flood lights, corporate boxes, VIP lounges and office areas. The total site area under development is slated to be 30.67 acres.

L&T has also secured an order from the Bangladesh Hi-Tech Park Authority where it will construct Hi-Tech IT Parks at four locations across Bangladesh. The project is funded by Export-Import Bank (EXIM Bank).

As part of the project, L&T will construct seven storied structural steel buildings at eight locations across districts in Cox’s Bazar, Chattogram, Cumilla and Sylhet in Bangladesh.

The contract also includes installation of HVAC, lift, fire fighting system, public health engineering system, networking and security system and a building management systemin the said structures.