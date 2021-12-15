MARKET NEWS

English
L&T's construction arm bags 'large' order from Uttar Pradesh State Water & Sanitation Mission

The business has been entrusted to implement rural water supply projects catering to the potable water requirement of 1,900 villages in the Prayagraj revenue division of Prayagraj district, Larsen & Toubro (L&T) said in a regulatory filing.

PTI
December 15, 2021 / 02:17 PM IST
Larsen & Toubro on Wednesday said the water and effluent treatment business of L&T Construction has secured a 'large' order from the Uttar Pradesh government to implement rural water supply projects.

This is a repeat order for L&T Construction from the State Water & Sanitation Mission (SWSM), Uttar Pradesh to implement rural water supply projects providing functional house tap connections under the Jal Jeevan Mission.

The business has been entrusted to implement rural water supply projects catering to the potable water requirement of 1,900 villages in the Prayagraj revenue division of Prayagraj district, Larsen & Toubro (L&T) said in a regulatory filing.

Though the company did not specify the exact value of the contracts, as per its specification a large contract ranges between Rs 2,500 crore and Rs 5,000 crore.

The scope of the order comprises construction of tube wells, pump houses cum chlorination rooms, overhead tanks, treatment systems, solar plants, rising main and distribution pipeline network among others.

The business is already executing water supply schemes in the districts of Mahoba, Banda, Chitrakhoot, Gonda, Varanasi, Lucknow and Sonbhadra for SWSM.

Further, the smart water infrastructure segment of the water & effluent treatment business has been awarded a contract for an integrated infrastructure project at Silvassa in the Union Territory of Dadra Et Nagar Haveli and Daman at Diu by the Silvassa Smart City Ltd.

The scope of work includes constructing 68 Km of smart roads along with storm water drains, cross drainage structures, round-the-clock water supply system, sewerage collection network and street lighting.

This project is a part of the government’s flagship 'Smart Cities Mission'.

With this order, the smart water infrastructure business has reinforced its credentials in building smart cities and driving the development of smart infrastructure across the country.
PTI
Tags: #Business #Larsen & Toubro #Uttar Pradesh
first published: Dec 15, 2021 02:08 pm

