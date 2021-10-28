MARKET NEWS

English
L&T's construction arm bags 'large' order from CPWD

PTI
October 28, 2021 / 02:57 PM IST
 
 
Engineering major Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on Thursday said its construction arm has bagged a ’large’ order for its buildings and factories business from the Central Public Works Department (CPWD).

Though the company did not specify the exact value of the contracts, as per its specification a large contract ranges between Rs 2,500 crore and Rs 5,000 crore.

"The construction arm of L&T has secured a large order… to construct Common Central Secretariat Integrated Buildings 1, 2 and 3 in Plot 137, New Delhi with a built-up area of approx 48.11 Lakh Sq ft including its operation and maintenance,” a company statement said.

These buildings will have a ground floor, upper ground floor plus six storeys with two basements.

The scope of work also involves demolition, civil works, finishes, external development, furniture, related MEP works and operation and maintenance for five years.

"This project will be one of its kind, in terms of sheer scale of work to be executed within stringent timelines with highest safety and quality standards."

"It is also of strategic importance for it will realise the Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s dream of strengthening governance infrastructure by building new facilities for India’s Parliament, an efficient and sustainable Central Secretariat to house all the ministries of the Government of India,” L&T CEO & MD S N Subrahmanyan said.
PTI
Tags: #Business #Central Public Works Department #CPWD #Larsen & Toubro
first published: Oct 28, 2021 02:57 pm

