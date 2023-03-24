 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
L&T’s Anil Manibhai Naik gets Lifetime Achievement Award. Check full list of winners at Forbes India Leadership Awards 2023

Moneycontrol News
Mar 24, 2023 / 10:37 PM IST

Larsen & Toubro veteran AM Naik received the prestigious award for “not just building the engineering and construction giant to the scale it is today, but for his strategic thinking to take it global decades ago and execute a friction-free succession plan”, Forbes said.

The Forbes India Leadership Awards are given out annually to recognise “successful individuals and organizations borne out of strong vision, foresight and ethics”.

This year, five new award categories were introduced to the Forbes India Leadership Awards 2023, they are: ‘Turnaround Star’, ‘Regional Goliath’, ‘Climate Warrior’, ‘Bootstrapped Hero’, and ‘Emerging Innovator’. The new categories were introduced with the aim to recognise those who have transformed business fortunes or grown in size to challenge pan-Indian corporates. “In the startup world, we looked at promoters who have either innovated in a major way or built a strong brand despite remaining bootstrapped,” Forbes said.