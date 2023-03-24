L&T’s Anil Manibhai Naik gets Lifetime Achievement Award. Check full list of winners at Forbes India Leadership Awards 2023

Anil Manibhai Naik gets Lifetime Achievement Award

Larsen & Toubro veteran AM Naik on March 24 received the Lifetime Achievement Award at the 12th edition of the Forbes India Leadership Awards.

He received the prestigious award for “not just building the engineering and construction giant to the scale it is today, but for his strategic thinking to take it global decades ago and execute a friction-free succession plan”, Forbes said.

The Forbes India Leadership Awards are given out annually to recognise “successful individuals and organizations borne out of strong vision, foresight and ethics”.

This year, five new award categories were introduced to the Forbes India Leadership Awards 2023, they are: ‘Turnaround Star’, ‘Regional Goliath’, ‘Climate Warrior’, ‘Bootstrapped Hero’, and ‘Emerging Innovator’. The new categories were introduced with the aim to recognise those who have transformed business fortunes or grown in size to challenge pan-Indian corporates. “In the startup world, we looked at promoters who have either innovated in a major way or built a strong brand despite remaining bootstrapped,” Forbes said.

Some of the other winners of FILA 2023 are:

First-generation entrepreneur Abhay Soi “acquired and turned around Max Healthcare, making it India’s second-largest hospital chain. For this, he stands out as the ‘Entrepreneur of the Year’”.

Pawan Kumar Chandana and Naga Bharath Daka, founders of startup ‘Skyroot Aerospace’, received the ‘Emerging Innovator’ award for making “Indian spacefaring history with the successful launch of their Vikram-S rocket—the first privately built space rocket from India”.

Tata Communications was recognised as the ‘Turnaround Star’ for “transforming itself into an agile, profit-making digital solution commtech multination in three years, from the government-backed, loss-making telco”.

The Regional Goliath award went to Star Cement’s Co-Managing Director Rajendra Chamaria for building a cement empire in the Northeast.

Isha Ambani, the head of Reliance Retail, received the ‘GenNext Entrepreneur' Award.

Radha and NS Parthasarathy, Subroto and Susmita Bagchi received the Forbes India Leadership Award 2023 in the ‘Grassroot Philanthropists’ category.

CK Venkataraman, the MD of Titan Company was named the ‘CEO of the year’.

Gaurav Khatri and Amit Khatri, the co-founders of Noise, received the award in the ‘Bootstrapped Hero’ category.

Raj Madangopal, co-founder and COO, and Mani Vajipeyajula, co-founder and CEO of Banyan Nation were awarded ‘Climate Warriors of the Year’.

Zetwerk co-founders Ankit Fatehpuria, Vishal Chaudhary, Amrit Acharya (CEO), Srinath Ramakkrushnan (COO), and Rahul Sharma won in the ‘Outstanding Startup’ category.

