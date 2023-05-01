 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusiness

LTIMindtree pipeline strong, aiming for double-digit growth in FY24, says CEO Debashis Chatterjee

Haripriya Suresh & Debangana Ghosh
May 01, 2023 / 11:43 AM IST

Though there is a bit of a freeze in the banking and financial services space, the company is hopeful that, by Q1, it will be clear. When two organisations merge, two sets of leaders also come together and some exits are normal, says Chatterjee

LTIMindtree CEO Debashis Chatterjee

LTIMindtree, which started functioning as a combined entity in November 2022, completed its integration on April 1, 2023.

However, two quarters of integration have also delayed some normal activities like hiring. For the fourth quarter of FY2023, the company reported a mixed operating performance. Revenues were below estimates but margins were in line with expectations. However, this comes amidst the larger macroeconomic environment in which the company has seen delayed decision-making as well as delayed start of projects.

In an interview with Moneycontrol, Chief Executive Officer Debashis Chatterjee talks about the macroeconomic climate, fresher on-boarding delays, top-level exits and more. Edited excerpts:

Given the macroeconomic climate, where are you seeing softness? Where are you seeing ramp downs? What do things look like for FY24?