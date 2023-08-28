LTIMindtree partners with CAST Al to help businesses optimise their cloud investments

LTIMindtree

Global technology consulting and digital solutions company LTIMindtree on August 28 announced a strategic collaboration with leading SaaS company CAST AI, which specialises in automated cost optimisation for customers who run their cloud-native applications on Google Cloud, AWS, and Microsoft Azure.

“The partnership will help companies save, on average, over 60 percent on cloud costs as they modernise legacy applications for cloud migration,” LTIMindtree said. It added: “The collaboration will strengthen the value proposition and help the organisations align their cloud usage strategies and achieve continuous cost savings.”

Under this collaboration, LTIMindtree’s infinity platform will alongside CAST AI’s cloud cost optimisation platform to provide enterprises with a complete view of their cloud portfolio. The combined offering will empower organisations to optimise Kubernetes management and costs in a single or multi-cloud environment, without any manual intervention. It will also help free up the customers’ time from routine tasks by automating 100 percent of their cloud-native infrastructure, resulting in increased stability and reduced costs, LTIMindtree said.

"We’re thrilled to partner with LTIMindtree, a world leader in helping organizations navigate the digital transformation journey,” said Yuri Frayman, CEO and Co-founder, CAST AI.

“Our speciality at CAST AI revolves around cloud cost optimisation. Google Cloud Platform alone has some hundreds of virtual machines on offer. The manual effort of configuring resources, picking virtual machines, and setting auto-scaling policies is overwhelming; it costs more than its optimisation impact. We automate the entire process, reducing your cloud costs in real-time.”

Nachiket Deshpande, Whole-time Director, and Chief Operating Officer, LTIMindtree, said: “This partnership with CAST AI has enabled us to offer discrete services to our customers aligned with their business goals and objectives. Through this collaboration, we are assisting our customers in deriving value from their cloud investments through enhanced end-to-end observability and cost optimisation, along with freeing up their budget for modernisation.”