LTIMindtree inaugurates new delivery centre in Poland

PTI
Mar 06, 2023 / 06:55 PM IST

LTIMindtree, a technology consulting and digital solutions company, on Monday announced the inauguration of a new delivery centre in Krakow, Poland, in line with its strategy to expand its presence in Eastern Europe.

The 500-seat centre at Krakow, will support the company's capabilities in the region and bring LTIMindtree's services closer to its customers in the travel, transportation, and hospitality industries.

The new centre will complement LTIMindtree's existing delivery centre in Warsaw, according to a company release.

The Krakow facility is the latest addition to the growing operations of LTIMindtree across Europe, where it serves over 75 clients.