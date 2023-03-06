LTIMindtree inaugurates new delivery centre in Poland

LTIMindtree, a technology consulting and digital solutions company, on Monday announced the inauguration of a new delivery centre in Krakow, Poland, in line with its strategy to expand its presence in Eastern Europe.

The 500-seat centre at Krakow, will support the company's capabilities in the region and bring LTIMindtree's services closer to its customers in the travel, transportation, and hospitality industries.

The new centre will complement LTIMindtree's existing delivery centre in Warsaw, according to a company release.

The Krakow facility is the latest addition to the growing operations of LTIMindtree across Europe, where it serves over 75 clients.

With 23 offices and 9 delivery centres in the region, LTIMindtree offers technology solutions and services that provide clients with a competitive edge in their marketplace.

Nachiket Deshpande, Chief Operating Officer and Executive Board Member, LTIMindtree, said, "This advanced facility will enable us to understand the needs of our customers better and bring our services closer to our global clients and those in Europe, and help deliver next-generation experiences to them".

Deshpande added: "Our nearshore delivery model has proven to be successful, and this expansion will further bolster our geo capabilities, making us more agile and responsive to the needs of our clients."