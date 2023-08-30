LTIMindtree gives employees 0% hike after four months of delay

The company's wage hike cycle, which typically begins in April, was also delayed to August.

LTIMindtree has given several of its employees zero percent increments for the fiscal year 2024 (FY24), amid a tough business environment. Some employees have also received hikes of 1-2 percent, according to employees at the company who spoke to Moneycontrol.

This comes at a time when the IT sector has been grappling with several macroeconomic challenges. Factors such as inflation, an impending recession, and events like the US banking crisis have led customers to become more cautious, resulting in a reduction of discretionary tech spending.

The company's wage hike cycle, which typically begins in April, was also delayed to August. This is a trend that has been seen with most IT services majors this year, including Infosys, HCLTech, and Tech Mahindra.

Sources told Moneycontrol that the significant reduction in increments was also due to LTIMindtree's recent changes to its internal pay structures. The variable pay component was converted into fixed pay in employees' annual packages. Variable pay could be around 8.5 percent of the overall package, one of the employees said.

Another employee cited above said that there were few projects, which meant that people were spending longer on the bench. As a result, they were unable to improve their ratings, which are used to assess their performance.

Employees who belonged to erstwhile Mindtree said that the policies in the new combined entity are mostly those of L&T Infotech, and they are different.

Moneycontrol has learned that those who received 0 percent hikes or low single-digit hikes also took to complaining on public forums.

Responding to Moneycontrol’s queries, a LTIMindtree spokesperson explained, “At LTIMindtree, we've conducted performance appraisals for our employees at every level, aligned with industry norms. The percentage of salary increments for each employee is determined by their individual performance, length of service with the company, and market competitiveness.”

In Q1FY24, LTIMindtree missed street estimates and reported a net profit of Rs 1,152 crore, a 3.4 percent jump quarter-on-quarter. Its revenue for the quarter was at Rs 8,702 crore, up 0.1 percent in constant currency sequentially.

Onboarding delays

In April, LTIMindtree was in the eye of the storm for delaying onboarding of freshers it had given out offers to in 2022. Around 600-700 freshers awaited their joining dates.

Reacting to this, later in May LTIMindtree’s CEO and MD Debashis Chatterjee had told Moneycontrol , “People are probably not trying to understand the nitty-gritty but just make some noise. As people go through these programmes, we will be having freshers joining in Q1, Q2, and Q3.”

Industry-wide delays in wage hike

Tech Mahindra, like LTIMindtree, has delayed wage hikes for a certain portion of its senior employees to the next quarter, after reporting a significant decline in profits and EBIT margins for the first quarter of FY24.

Wipro, which used to pay out its salary hikes in August, has pushed the payouts to September. Infosys, which used to pay out salary hikes to employees below the management level in April and to the management level in July, has not yet made any announcement on the deferral or the quantum this year. During the company's earnings call for the last quarter, Infosys CFO Nilanjan Roy said that the matter is under consideration.

Meanwhile, HCLTech is completely doing away with wage hikes for senior management staff for FY24, who constitute a significant portion of the wage bill. As for junior employees, the IT major has deferred their hikes by a quarter.

The only exception to this situation was Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), which gave about a 12-15% hike to its ‘exceptional performers’ and kickstarted its promotion cycle on April 1.