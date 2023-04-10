 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
LTIMindtree clarifies purpose of IGNITE amid criticism over delayed on-boarding

Debangana Ghosh
Apr 10, 2023 / 10:55 PM IST

The mandatory training and screening programme, IGNITE, faced flak as the campus hires awaiting on-boarding for over a year now were told to either enrol for it or their offers will automatically get cancelled.

LTIMindtree sent a clarification on April 10 to Training and Placement Officers (TPOs) at various colleges regarding their latest training initiative called IGNITE.

The move was in response to criticism faced by the company from freshers who have experienced significant delays of over 14 months in their onboarding process. The letter aimed to provide more context and clarity on the purpose of the training program.

A copy of this email was accessed and seen by Moneycontrol.

In an attempt to clear the air with colleges, LTIMindtree referring to the offers rolled out by erstwhile Mindtree, said, “With the purpose of better utilizing the waiting time for onboarding, we are pleased to bring LTIMindtree's Learning and Training Program - "IGNITE" to left-shift the overall training curriculum.”