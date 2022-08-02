English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Glimpse the digital revolution underway in finance. Register Now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    LTI to train over 12,000 employees on Microsoft technologies

    Larsen & Toubro Infotech intends to train more than 12,000 employees on a variety of Microsoft technologies, the company announced on Tuesday

    PTI
    August 02, 2022 / 12:52 PM IST
    Representational Image

    Representational Image

    Larsen & Toubro Infotech said on Tuesday it plans to train more than 12,000 employees on various Microsoft technologies by 2024. LTI announced the expansion of its collaboration with Microsoft to focus on developing high-value cloud solutions for enterprises.

    As a part of this multi-year collaboration, LTI has launched a dedicated Microsoft business unit that develops and offers end-to-end digital transformation solutions. Through this association, LTI will also train 12,000 professionals from its existing workforce on various Microsoft technologies by 2024, the company said in a statement.

    ”The main objective of this effort is to enable skill development of LTI employees that are a part of Microsoft unit and enhance their competencies across technologies like cloud, data, IoT and security”, it said.
    PTI
    Tags: #Business #LTI #Microsoft #Technology
    first published: Aug 2, 2022 12:52 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.