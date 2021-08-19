MARKET NEWS

you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

LTI to hire 4,500 freshers this fiscal to stem high attrition

As of the June quarter, the city-headquartered firm employs 38,300, of them as much as 78 percent are deployed at its offshore centres.

PTI
August 19, 2021 / 09:12 PM IST
Illustration: Suneesh Kalarickal

Illustration: Suneesh Kalarickal

 
 
Larsen & Toubro Infotech (LTI), the globally-focused tech consulting and digital solutions provider from the Larsen & Toubro stable, is hiring 4,500 freshers this year, compared to 3,000 last year, as it faces high attrition rate, a top company official has said.

As of the June quarter, the city-headquartered firm employs 38,300, of them as much as 78 percent are deployed at its offshore centres. And a good portion of the new talent will be locally-sourced from key overseas markets.

"We've plans to hire 4,500 freshers this year and we remain upbeat about our career upskilling proposition," Sanjay Jalona, chief executive and managing director of LTI, told
PTI
first published: Aug 19, 2021 09:12 pm

Policy Talk | Digital banking not about public or private ownership, but governance

