LTI to hire 4,500 freshers this fiscal to stem high attrition

Larsen & Toubro Infotech (LTI), the globally-focused tech consulting and digital solutions provider from the Larsen & Toubro stable, is hiring 4,500 freshers this year, compared to 3,000 last year, as it faces high attrition rate, a top company official has said.

As of the June quarter, the city-headquartered firm employs 38,300, of them as much as 78 percent are deployed at its offshore centres. And a good portion of the new talent will be locally-sourced from key overseas markets.

"We've plans to hire 4,500 freshers this year and we remain upbeat about our career upskilling proposition," Sanjay Jalona, chief executive and managing director of LTI, told