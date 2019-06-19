App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jun 19, 2019 03:45 PM IST | Source: PTI

L&T wins water supply project contract in Sri Lanka

As per the company's project classification, the award value falls in the range of Rs 1,000 crore to Rs 2,500 crore.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Engineering and construction giant Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on June 19 said it has won a contract for water supply project in Sri Lanka.

The company, in a statement, said that its construction arm has been "awarded (Significant) contract for water supply and distribution in Sri Lanka".

An EPC (engineering, procurement and construction) order has been bagged from the National Water Supply & Drainage Board for the execution of the Kundasale Haragama water supply project in Sri Lanka's Kandy district, it said.

The project, it said, is funded by the Exim Bank of India and Bank of Ceylon and envisages to provide drinking water to approximately 3.3 lakh people.

"The project scope includes design, construction, commissioning and O&M (operation and maintenance) of an intake structure, 55 MLD water treatment plant, 73 km of transmission mains, 19 service reservoirs of total capacity 16.2 ML, 9 pump houses, 280 km distribution mains and associated electrical, mechanical and instrumentation works," the statement said.

The project also involves automation including measurement of input and output water quantity, the statement said, adding that the order is in sync with the business strategy to expand into select SAARC and other international markets.

Besides, the company's geostructure arm has also secured an order from BPCL for ground improvement of tank foundation area in Krishnapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, it said.

L&T is an Indian multinational engaged in technology, engineering, construction, manufacturing and financial services with over $20 billion in revenue. It operates in over 30 countries.

First Published on Jun 19, 2019 03:32 pm

tags #Business #Companies #Larsen & Toubro

