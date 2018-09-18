L&T wins contracts worth Rs 2,048 crore

Infrastructure major Larsen & Toubro (L&T) Tuesday said its construction arm has won contracts worth Rs 2,048 crore across two business segments.

Power transmission and distribution business of L&T Construction has bagged orders worth Rs 1,633 crore in the domestic market, it said in a BSE filing.

"The business has secured a major order for a Main Plant Electrical Package of units 3 & 4 of the Kudankulam Nuclear Power Project," L&T said.

Besides, L&T Construction's water and effluent treatment business has secured an order worth Rs 415 crore.