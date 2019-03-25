L&T wins contracts for building hospitals, commercial complex, manufacturing capacity

Infrastructure company Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on March 25 said it has won various contracts across India, including for construction of hospitals in Jharkhand, a commercial complex in Hyderabad and a manufacturing facility in Gujarat.

The company said the orders fall under "large" category which ranges between Rs 2,500 crore and Rs 5,000 crore as per its classification of contracts.

"The construction arm of L&T has secured orders from prestigious clients across different states in India," L&T said in a statement.

The buildings and factories business has secured an order from the Jharkhand State Building Construction Corporation Ltd to construct two 500-bed hospitals at Jamshedpur and Dumka, respectively, it said.

It has also secured an order from a leading developer to construct a 108-metre tall commercial complex at Raidurgam in Hyderabad.

"Spread across a built-up area of 3.6 lakh sq mt, the project will comprise leasable area, high street retail frontage, grand retail plaza, recreational activities, landscape areas, and amenities like multi-level car parking spaces. The scope of work includes civil, structural works, architectural finishes and MEP works," the statement said, adding the project is to be completed in 32 months.

The company said it has also secured an order from a renowned construction machinery manufacturer to construct a manufacturing facility in Gujarat.

The water and effluent treatment business has received four orders from the Public Health Engineering Directorate, Government of West Bengal, for the design and construction of intake well, water treatment plant, intermediate pumping station, groundwater reservoirs, overhead reservoirs, transmission mains, water distribution network and metering works in various blocks of Bankura district in West Bengal.

The business has also secured another repeat EPC (engineering, procurement and construction) order from the Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority for the investigation, design and construction of water supply, sewerage, roads, drains, culverts, utility ducts for power, reuse waterline for Krishnayapalem(P) and Venkatapalem (P) in Amaravati City.

Another EPC order has been secured from Faridabad Smart City Ltd for laying of civic infrastructure, construction/upgradation of roads networks (Phase 1&2), underground cabling of HT/LT transformers, street lighting and landscaping works, among others.

The company said it has also secured an order from Patna Smart City Ltd for retrofitting and re-development of storm water drains, development of smart road network as per urban street design principles, development of footpaths, utility corridor, streetscaping, vendor and parking zone creation, installation of street furniture with smart street lighting, smart bus stops and allied works in Patna.

L&T is an Indian multinational company engaged in technology, engineering, construction, manufacturing and financial services with over $18 billion in revenue.