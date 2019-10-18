L&T to buy Old Lane's stake in subsidiary for Rs 48 cr

Larsen & Toubro on Friday said it has signed an agreement to buy the entire stake of Old Lane Mauritius III Ltd in L&T Infrastructure Development Projects (L&T IDPL) for Rs 47.9 crore. The share purchase agreement was executed on Thursday, the company said in a filing to BSE.

L&T will buy 2.55 percent stake (81,90,000 shares) of Old Lane in L&T IDPL.

"At the request of Old Lane, subject to completion of certain conditions precedent, L&T has agreed to purchase its small holding in L&T IDPL as a gesture of goodwill towards a longtime investor," the filing said.

Post the completion of this acquisition, L&T will have 100 percent shareholding in L&T IDPL.

"The acquisition is not a related party transaction. The transaction is done on an arm's length basis," the filing said.

L&T IDPL, a subsidiary of L&T, was incorporated on February 26, 2001 and has been a pioneer of the public-private partnership (PPP) model of development in India.