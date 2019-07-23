L&T to announce new Mindtree CEO on August 2

L&T will announce the name of the new CEO of Mindtree on August 2, according to a CNBC-TV 18 flash.

The company announced its results for Q1 FY20 on July 23 According to the release, as of June 30, 2019, the company held 28.86 percent of paid-up equity share capital of Mindtree.

Subsequent to acquisition of control, the financials of Mindtree will be consolidated as a subsidiary of L&T from the second quarter of the financial year. The current shareholding of the company in Mindtree is 60.59 percent.