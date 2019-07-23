App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jul 23, 2019 06:06 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

L&T to announce new Mindtree CEO on August 2

Subsequent to acquisition of control, the financials of Mindtree will be consolidated as a subsidiary of L&T from the second quarter of the financial year.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
L&T will announce the name of the new CEO of Mindtree on August 2, according to a CNBC-TV 18 flash.

Subsequent to acquisition of control, the financials of Mindtree will be consolidated as a subsidiary of L&T from the second quarter of the financial year. The current shareholding of the company in Mindtree is 60.59 percent.

Subsequent to acquisition of control, the financials of Mindtree will be consolidated as a subsidiary of L&T from the second quarter of the financial year. The current shareholding of the company in Mindtree is 60.59 percent.
First Published on Jul 23, 2019 06:03 pm

tags #Business #India #Mindtree

