172@29@17@248!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|lt-technology-services-uks-exponential-e-to-offer-workplace-solutions-5846671.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Here is your gateway to a 1-year FREE MC Pro Subscription, by applying for an American Express® card. Apply Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Sep 16, 2020 11:50 AM IST | Source: PTI

L&T Technology Services, UK's Exponential-e to offer workplace solutions

LTTS would offer its latest solution i-BEMS Shield, built on the company's i-BEMS framework, and anchored on Exponential-e's composite SDN carrier grade network & cloud infrastructure.

PTI

L&T Technology Services (LTTS) on Wednesday announced a partnership with UK-based Cloud, connectivity and communications services provider, Exponential-e to jointly offer workplace transformation solutions to customers working in the post-COVID environment.

LTTS would offer its latest solution i-BEMS Shield, built on the company's i-BEMS framework, and anchored on Exponential-e's composite SDN carrier grade network & cloud infrastructure.

"The combination of these solutions will accelerate digital transformation of the workplace, across industries through digital technologies and platforms," LTTS said in statement.

Close

LTTS' intelligent building experience management system, i-BEMS is a modular "system-of-systems" platform that unifies all campus operations under one system and focuses on creating digital experiences and building optimisation, it said.

i-BEMS Shields digital interface enables temperature detection, face detection and tracking, air quality management, occupancy management and energy management, the statement added.
First Published on Sep 16, 2020 11:50 am

tags #Business #L&T Technology Services #Technology #United Kingdom

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.