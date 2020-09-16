L&T Technology Services, UK's Exponential-e to offer workplace solutions

L&T Technology Services (LTTS) on Wednesday announced a partnership with UK-based Cloud, connectivity and communications services provider, Exponential-e to jointly offer workplace transformation solutions to customers working in the post-COVID environment.

LTTS would offer its latest solution i-BEMS Shield, built on the company's i-BEMS framework, and anchored on Exponential-e's composite SDN carrier grade network & cloud infrastructure.

"The combination of these solutions will accelerate digital transformation of the workplace, across industries through digital technologies and platforms," LTTS said in statement.

LTTS' intelligent building experience management system, i-BEMS is a modular "system-of-systems" platform that unifies all campus operations under one system and focuses on creating digital experiences and building optimisation, it said.

i-BEMS Shields digital interface enables temperature detection, face detection and tracking, air quality management, occupancy management and energy management, the statement added.