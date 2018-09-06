L&T Technology Services to acquire Graphene

L&T Technology Services (LTTS) said Thursday it has signed an agreement to acquire 100 percent stake in Bengaluru-based Graphene Semiconductor Services in an all-cash deal.

The transaction is expected to be completed by October 2018, LTTS said in a statement without disclosing the deal size.

Graphene is one of the fastest growing companies in the semiconductor services domain with a presence in India, Singapore, Taiwan, and Malaysia.

The company provides chip design, embedded software and other solutions. The company had a revenue of Rs 66.3 crore in 2017-18.