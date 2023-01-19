 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
L&T Technology Services to offer advanced capabilities, digital manufacturing services to Airbus

PTI
Jan 19, 2023 / 07:40 PM IST

Under this agreement, LTTS will support Airbus in key verticals and technology areas for its ongoing Commercial and Innovation programs.

LTTS will also be driving the design and stress support for Advanced Capabilities which includes thermal analysis, vulnerability assessment, advanced failure analysis, manufacturing simulation, and modeling services.

L&T Technology Services Limited, a global leading pure-play engineering services company, on January 19 announced that it has been selected as a strategic engineering partner to Airbus for providing Advanced Engineering Capabilities and Digital Manufacturing Services under a multi-year contract.

The development is a major step forward in the long-standing partnership between LTTS and Airbus. LTTS is a strategic engineering supplier for Airbus globally and for its India subsidiary, providing engineering services across verticals like engineering, avionics and digital. The Company is also a part of the industry-leading 'Skywise Partner Program,' and earlier in 2022, was recognized as a Global Strategic Engineering Supplier under the Airbus EMES3 (Engineering, Manufacturing Engineering and Services Strategic Suppliers) program.

As a part of the new contract award, LTTS engineers will support Airbus' Numerical Control Programming (NCP) Cluster which includes composite production, trimming & cutting, standard machining, advanced machining, drilling & riveting, control & metrology, fast shop machining and technical support.

The engineering support will be executed from LTTS' offshore locations in Bengaluru, India, it's recently inaugurated near shore center in Toulouse, France, along with onsite support at Airbus locations in the UK, Germany, France, and Spain.