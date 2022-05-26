English
    L&T Technology Services opens engineering R&D centre in Poland, to hire 300 engineers

    May 26, 2022 / 04:48 PM IST

    Engineering services company L&T Technology Services Limited (LTTS) on Thursday inaugurated its engineering, research and development centre in Krakow, Poland, that will cater to global customers and leverage technologies in the automotive, mobility and hi-tech domains.


    LTTS is a subsidiary firm of conglomerate Larsen & Toubro Limited.


    The centre will mark its expansion into eastern Europe, a company statement said, adding that it will cater to several major customers in Europe and North America, including a US-based automotive Tier-1 company.


    In the new ER&D centre, LTTS will work on both software and hardware development of product lines. "This centre is part of LTTS’ global delivery model and is a logical extension of LTTS’ Munich, Gothenburg and Jerusalem engineering centres, allowing the new centre to bring in specialised competencies along with local talent,” the statement said.

    LTTS said it plans to hire up to 300 engineers in the next three years for the centre.

    Tags: #Current Affairs #India #L&T Technology Services #LTTS #Poland #R&D centre
    first published: May 26, 2022 04:48 pm
