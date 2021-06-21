L&T Technology Services’ new COVID-19 care centre in Mysuru to support three lakh tribals
The technology used here enables the safe management and care of patients, and the infrastructure is expected to benefit the local population for up to 15 years.
L&T Technology Services (LTTS) opened a dedicated COVID-19 care centre (CCC) in Mysuru that will support over three lakh tribals in the region on June 21.
This is a part of the company’s CSR activity and was done in partnership with Swami Vivekananda Youth Movement (SVYM), the company said in a statement.
The 19-bed centre was built in 12 days using modular prefabricated technology. Each bed is equipped with oxygen supply, critical care medical equipment and all other necessary resources. The technology used here enables the safe management and care of patients, and the infrastructure is expected to benefit the local population for up to 15 years, enabling the people of Mysuru to continue availing the benefits of this key healthcare centre, the statement added.
To tackle the pandemic, earlier the company provided isolation kits to Mysuru City Corporation, two 24x7 free ICU ambulances for serving the underprivileged in Bengaluru, facilitating vaccination for people with physical disabilities, and also funding medical treatment for the economically weaker segments. The company is also partnering with NGOs to support children orphaned in this current wave, committing to their long-term support in line with established government norms.
LTTS has been focused towards contributing to the cause of tribal population in the region, the statement said. The LTTS-SVYM alliance has, over the years, transformed over 500 tribal lives and livelihoods through technology adoption and employment generation initiatives, the statement added.
The centre was inaugurated by the Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka, CN Ashwathnarayan, and Amit Chadha, Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director of L&T Technology Services,
who was present virtually from Washington DC.