PlusFinancial Times
Selected Articles from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
PlusFinancial Times
Selected Articles from
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
Upcoming Webinar :Register now for 'ULIP as an investment during economic recovery' powered by Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

L&T Technology Services bags over $100 million deal engagement from global O&G major

Without disclosing the customer''s name, LTTS said it has been selected by a global O&G major to be the primary engineering partner to support two of their integrated refining and chemicals manufacturing facilities in the US.

PTI
Dec 10, 2020 / 03:16 PM IST
Image: Reuters

Image: Reuters

L&T Technology Services (LTTS) on Thursday said it has bagged an over USD 100 million (over Rs 736.3 crore) deal from a global oil and gas (O&G) major to support the latter''s integrated refining and chemicals manufacturing facilities in the US.

Without disclosing the customer''s name, LTTS said it has been selected by a global O&G major to be the primary engineering partner to support two of their integrated refining and chemicals manufacturing facilities in the US.

This is a five-year engagement with a potential value of more than USD 100 million, LTTS said in a regulatory filing.

Under the deal, LTTS will provide multi-discipline plant engineering activities including site sustenance, discipline engineering and control automation support for both facilities, it added.

LTTS will leverage its in-house digital engineering tools and new-age technology and solutions to optimise project execution and drive efficiency improvements for the customer.

Close

Related stories

The two sites covered under LTTS'' scope are integrated refining, chemical and polymer complexes and are currently among the top 10 biggest downstream sites in the US, it said.

"Our focus on multi vertical, large engagements with customer intimacy, leveraging digital and new age technologies is yielding the desired outcomes. This latest instance of a major customer awarding LTTS a large multi-year program is testimony to our global plant engineering expertise," LTTS CEO and MD Keshab Panda said.

He added that having worked in the oil and gas industry for a long time, LTTS'' engineers have a unique appreciation of the challenges and opportunities in the energy and chemical industry.
PTI
TAGS: #Business #Companies
first published: Dec 10, 2020 12:00 pm

Must Listen

Future Wise | All you need to know about the new school bag policy

Future Wise | All you need to know about the new school bag policy

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.