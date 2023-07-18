L&T Technology Services bags $50 million deal from global tech firm

The engineering services company will be driving its synergies and enhance innovations in machine learning and artificial intelligence on a range of new next-generation experiences.

L&T Technology Services Limited, a listed subsidiary of Larsen & Toubro Limited (L&T), on July 18 announced that it has bagged a $50 million deal from a global technology company to provide new opportunities for digital media platforms.

The deal is for a period of five years, and is tailored to significantly enhance the flagship suite of products including the customer’s cloud-native portfolio and drive new levels of automation and optimisation for customer experience functions, the company said in an exchange filing.

The engineering services company will be driving its synergies and enhancing innovations in machine learning and artificial intelligence on a range of new next-generation experiences. LTTS will also be streamlining the workflow processes and reducing the product development cycle, it said.

Amit Chadha, CEO and Managing Director, L&T Technology Services in a statement said its team will be responsible for incorporating and launching the customers' advanced range of products and services.

“We are delighted to announce this key deal win and will be leveraging our multi-vertical expertise, combined with advanced machine learning techniques and deep learning networks developed with over a decade’s experience across linear and other platforms. Our team will integrate and deploy the customer’s next gen suite of offerings and help them create personalized and immersive experiences for end customers across the globe,” said Amit Chadha.

The announcement comes on a day when the company announced an 8.5 percent sequential decline in consolidated profit in Q1FY24. The company's Q1 profit stood at Rs 311.1 crore. On a year-on-year basis, profit went up by 13 percent.

