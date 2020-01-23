App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jan 23, 2020 11:26 AM IST | Source: PTI

L&T Tech joins Qualcomm program for smart city solutions

The community matchmaking program brings together smart solutions providers with municipalities or systems integrators looking to solve problems.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

L&T Technology Services (LTTS) on Thursday said that it has joined a Qualcomm program to provide smart city solutions to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and system integrators.

The community matchmaking program brings together smart solutions providers with municipalities or systems integrators looking to solve problems.

"L&T Technology Services has joined the Qualcomm Smart Cities Accelerator Program to collaborate on providing smart ecosystem solutions and services to help global enterprises accelerate the digital transformation to smart urban infrastructure," the company said in a filing to BSE.

Close

This can help drive additional value and integrate solutions with secure interoperability, edge processing and an ecosystem to deploy at scale, it said, adding that LTTS has expertise in smart ecosystems - smart cities, smart warehousing and smart manufacturing solutions.

related news

"Together with Qualcomm Technologies' global technology leadership in edge compute capability, cutting-edge processors and wide-area and local-area communications technologies, LTTS can offer a portfolio of digital offerings to address energy conservation, operational efficiency and digital transformation to cities, making them smarter and more sustainable," as per the filing.

The shares of L&T Technology Services were trading at Rs 1,705.45 a piece on BSE, up 4.61 percent from the previous close.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 23, 2020 11:20 am

tags #Business #Companies #L&T Technology Services #Qualcomm #smart city solutions

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.