L&T opposes proposal to give Rs 60,000-crore submarine project to Mazagon Dock

India's leading shipbuilder Larsen & Toubro (L&T) has opposed a government proposal to move a Rs 60,000-crore submarine project to the public sector on nomination basis, The Economic Times reported.

The company has sought NITI Aayog's intervention in the matter, asking it to reserve the 'Make in India' project for private players, as was originally intended.

The project, named P75I, is for construction of six conventional submarines with advanced capability to stay underwater for a longer duration with air independent propulsion (AIP).

P75I was picked up as the biggest project under a strategic partnership policy in 2016 to promote private sector's participation in defence.

The Navy reportedly made moves to nominate Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders (MDSL) for the project, arguing that it is the only shipyard in the country with experience in constructing a conventional submarine.

The matter is expected to be taken up at a defence acquisition meeting shortly.

In a letter written to the NITI Aayog, L&T has asked the project to be kept reserved for the private sector as the industry is "best prepared for this segment" under the strategic partnership model, the newspaper reported.

The company also pointed out its successes on the nuclear submarine programme, and said that it has considerable expertise to take on the project.

In the letter seen by the newspaper, the company also raised the issue of a level playing field between private-sector and public-sector shipyards.

It was also reported that the NITI Aayog has taken the matter under detailed consideration and is also taking up the issue of stopping the blind nomination of government-owned companies for defence contracts.