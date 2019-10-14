L&T operationalises 2 units of 660 MW each at NTPC's Khargaon, Tanda plants

Engineering firm Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on Monday said it has operationalised two thermal power units of 660 MW each at state-run NTPC's Khargone plant in Madhya Pradesh and Tanda project in Uttar Pradesh.

The operationalisation of these units has enabled NTPC to add 1,320 MW capacity to national grid and also demonstrated the company's capabilities in executing complex power projects, L&T said in a statement.

The 660-MW Khargone unit is country's first ultra-supercritical unit set up on complete engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) basis.

The 660-MW Tanda unit is equipped with supercritical boiler manufactured by L&T-MHPS Boilers Pvt Ltd, a joint venture company of L&T and Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems (MHPS), Japan.