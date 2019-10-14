App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Oct 14, 2019 03:49 PM IST | Source: PTI

L&T operationalises 2 units of 660 MW each at NTPC's Khargaon, Tanda plants

The operationalisation of these units has enabled NTPC to add 1,320 MW capacity to national grid and also demonstrated the company's capabilities in executing complex power projects, L&T said in a statement.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Engineering firm Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on Monday said it has operationalised two thermal power units of 660 MW each at state-run NTPC's Khargone plant in Madhya Pradesh and Tanda project in Uttar Pradesh.

The operationalisation of these units has enabled NTPC to add 1,320 MW capacity to national grid and also demonstrated the company's capabilities in executing complex power projects, L&T said in a statement.

The 660-MW Khargone unit is country's first ultra-supercritical unit set up on complete engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) basis.

Close

The 660-MW Tanda unit is equipped with supercritical boiler manufactured by L&T-MHPS Boilers Pvt Ltd, a joint venture company of L&T and Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems (MHPS), Japan.

related news

"Successful completion of full load trial run of India's first ultra-supercritical power plant unit showcases our robust capabilities in engineering, manufacturing, project management and construction in executing complex mega power projects," L&T CEO & Managing Director S N Subrahmanyan said in the statement.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Oct 14, 2019 03:47 pm

tags #Business #Companies #Larsen & Toubro

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.