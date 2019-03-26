App
Last Updated : Mar 26, 2019 04:50 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

L&T open offer for Mindtree to start on May 14

The committee of independent directors of Mindtree will have to give its recommendations to the shareholders regarding the open offer by May 10. If there are any revisions in the pricing of shares or offer size, L&T might do so till May 13, according to the DPS.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Larsen & Toubro’s open offer to buy 31 percent shares in Mindtree will commence on May 14 and close on May 27, the company said in a detailed public statement (DPS) on March 26.

L&T will acquire 5.13 lakh crore shares (representing 31 percent of Mindtree shareholding) at a price of Rs 980 per share, amounting to a total of Rs 5,030 crore.

Mindtree's committee of independent directors will thereafter have to give its recommendations to the shareholders regarding the open offer by May 10. Any revisions in share pricing or offer size will have to be done by L&T before May 13, according to the DPS.

“The acquisition is expected to be value accretive for both the acquirer’s shareholders and target company’s shareholder in the medium to long term,” it added.

The hostile deal

L&T acquired 20.32 stake from VG Siddhartha and his coffee enterprise, the largest shareholder of Mindtree, on March 18. The company intends to acquire an additional 46 percent stake through open market purchase for 15 percent and open offer for 31 percent shares from existing shareholders.

Mindtree promoters have condemned L&T’s hostile bid to acquire a majority stake in the company. The company board is reconvening today to discuss the proposed share buyback plan. The board first met on March 20 but the meeting was inconclusive.

L&T has denied the hostile takeover claims and said the intention was only to grow the company. Media reports have also quoted L&T Executive Chairman AM Naik as saying the company is not looking at merging Mindtree with its arms, L&T Infotech and L&T technology services. He said Mindtree would be run independently.

In an interview to Economic Times Naik even offered to retain Co-Founder Krishnakumar Natarajan as Executive Chairman of Mindtree. He also said L&T is open to negotiating with Mindtree.

In the DPS, the company said, “L&T does not have the intention to dispose of or otherwise encumber any assets or investments of the target company or any of its subsidiaries, through sale, lease, encumbrance, reconstruction, restructuring, otherwise, other than in the ordinary course of the business.”

If it wants to do so within two years from the date of completion of the offer, a special resolution of the shareholders has to be passed.

L&T will file the draft letter of offer with SEBI on April 2.
First Published on Mar 26, 2019 04:50 pm

tags #Mindtree L&T

