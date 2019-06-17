L&T open offer for Mindtree shares commences on June 17

Engineering major L&T‘s open offer to buy 31 percent of Mindtree shares at Rs 980 per share opened on June 17, 2019.

The open offer will end on June 28, 2019. With the additional 31 percent stake at the investment of Rs 5,000 crore for the open offer, the engineering behemoth is looking to up its stake in the IT firm to 66.32 percent.

In India’s first-ever hostile takeover bid in the IT space, L&T signed a definitive agreement to acquire 20.32 percent from VG Siddhartha and his coffee enterprise for over Rs 3,000 crore on March 18. The deal was formalised late April.

In March, L&T said it would increase its stake to 66.32 percent through an open offer for 31 percent and an open market purchase of 15 percent. This puts the total value of the acquisition at Rs 10,700 crore or Rs 980 per share. On June 6, the company upped its stake in Mindtree to 28.90 percent.