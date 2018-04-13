App
Apr 13, 2018 06:05 PM IST | Source: PTI

L&T, Nexter showcase artillery systems at DefExpo

The Larsen and Toubro-Nexter consortium has been working since 2011 in building the partnership around one of the main Indian artillery programmes.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Larsen and Toubro and France-based defence major Nexter showcased their artillery systems at the ongoing DefExpo near here today.

The Larsen and Toubro-Nexter consortium has been working since 2011 in building the partnership around one of the main Indian artillery programmes.

The product range including TRAJAN, a 152mm, 52 Caliber cannon which had undergone extensive firing and mobility trials by the Army in rigorous climatic conditions has also been showcased at the DefExpo, a company statement said.

TRAJAN offers enhanced firepower through quicker response, longer range and improved accuracy.

TRAJAN deploys combat-proven artillery ordnance used by the French Army and other armed forces across the world. It covers larger areas with fewer guns and enables manoeuvrability and quick reaction time ensuring safety, it added.

