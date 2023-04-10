English
    L&T Mutual Fund ceases to exist as mutual fund: Sebi

    PTI
    April 10, 2023 / 09:37 PM IST
    L&T Mutual Fund ceases to exist as a mutual fund, capital markets regulator Sebi said on Monday.

    This comes after L&T Mutual Fund Trustee Ltd had informed Sebi that it wanted to surrender the registration granted to L&T Mutual Fund (L&T MF) by the markets regulator pursuant to the approval of change in control of L&T Investment Management Ltd and merger of schemes of L&T MF with HSBC Mutual Fund.
    Following this, Sebi has accepted the request for surrender of L&T MF's certificate of registration.
    "Consequently, L&T MF ceases to exist as a mutual fund with effect from April 6, 2023," the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) said in a statement.
    Further, it said L&T MF will continue to be liable for all liabilities/ obligations, (including monetary penalties) for violations of the provisions of the Sebi Act and (Mutual Fund) regulations that have taken place before its surrender of certificate of registration.

    first published: Apr 10, 2023 09:37 pm